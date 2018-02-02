Alleged gunman arrested in Lowell Mini Mart armed robbery, attack

The man police say was the gunman involved in an armed robbery that included the attack of a store clerk and her son in Gaston County is in custody.

According to the Lowell Police Chief, Deonte Brice, the man reportedly seen in the video, has been arrested. It is unclear what his charges are at this time.

Earlier in Feb. another man involved in the robbery was arrested.

Lowell police identified Dustin Bingham of Gastonia as one of the men involved in the armed robbery at Lowell Mini Mart.

Police said Bingham was in custody.

The clerk said a robber walked in and hit her in the back of the head with the gun as he forced her to open the register.

The robber reportedly injured the clerk's son so badly with the pistol that he went to the hospital with a severe cut to his forehead, according to the police report.

Bingham faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.' I said 'you can have whatever you want.'"

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2010 or newer baby blue Hyundai Sonata. Police say at least one black man and at least one white man, believed to be Bingham, were inside the Sonata. They think the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking Saturday night and may have been recovered since both crimes took place.

Several similar incidents were reported in Gastonia and Belmont. Police are reviewing surveillance to determine whether the cases are connected.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call police at 704-866-3300 or 704-824-8540.

