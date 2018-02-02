VIDEO: Burglar seen roaming in Catawba County home

Deputies are looking for a home burglar in Catawba County.

Deputies say the burglar broke into a house off of Riverbend Road in northeast Catawba County Thursday.

Surveillance video sent by the sheriff's office appears to show a man entering through the kitchen of the home and opening a door off of the den. Deputies believe the burglar is also involved in cases in Alexander County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-465-8343.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.