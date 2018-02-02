Larry Nassar attacked in court by father of victims - | WBTV Charlotte

Larry Nassar attacked in court by father of victims

(CBS News) - A father of three female athletes who are victims of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar lunged at the defendant in court Friday morning during his final sentencing hearing in Michigan. Court officers restrained the man and took him into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

