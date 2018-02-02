Alleged shooter now charged in prostitution and shooting incident in Rowan

A man accused of shooting another man following a "sexual transaction" at a home in Rowan County has now been located and charged.

Michael Paul Smith, 45, of Hephzibah, Georgia, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and prostitution. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Robert Chad Christie, also known as Kelly, Smith and Heather Fitzgerald, 28, all face charges in this incident.

On Jan. 12, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Farm House Road.

When deputies arrived, Christie was found with a gun shot wound to the leg.

Smith was also on the scene. Christie was taken to the hospital for treatment, while Smith was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Detectives determined that Smith found Christie through an advertisement on “Back Page”, and made arrangements to meet with Christie for sexual contact.

Smith drove to the location from the Charlotte, met with Christie, and completed a "pre-arranged sexual act," according to the report.

After the meeting a disagreement occurred and Smith fired multiple shots at Christie, striking him in the leg. Smith also shot into the occupied house.

Christie was charged with prostitution, as well as Fitzgerald for providing Christie with the residence at Farm House Road to engage in prostitution.

Christie remains in the Cabarrus County Jail under the prostitution charge and other outstanding Cabarrus County charges.

Fitzgerald was charged with felony promotion of prostitution for profit, and was jailed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Smith made a first appearance in court on Friday.