Patriots coach blames Cam Newton for (some of) his gray hair

Like any NFL quarterback, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has taken his share of blame for this play or that through the years.

But for giving a New England Patriots coach some of the gray in his beard?

That might be a first.

Matt Patricia, the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, smiled during an interview on the NFL Network this week recalling Newton’s stellar performance against the Pats in Foxborough, Mass., in October.

Newton completed three touchdown passes and ran for a 7-yard TD. He threw for a total of 316 yards and ran for 44 more yards in becoming the Panthers’ winningest all-time quarterback that day.

Patricia, whose team faces the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, mentioned Newton when he was interviewed on the NFL Network by former NFL star Deion Sanders, who is an analyst for the network and CBS.

The website SI: Extra Mustard tweeted the 21-second interview clip on Monday.

Matt Patricia is way funnier than Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/Xjyn2NVJgi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 30, 2018

“You’re definitely going to be a head coach, and you deserve to be a head coach,” Sanders told Patricia, who is expected to be named the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Sanders then brought up Patricia’s bushy beard. “What are we going to do with the beard?” Sanders asked. “We going to keep it?”

“Right now, I’m just hoping the beard looks good enough for Philadelphia, that’s where I’m at with that,” Patricia quipped as he then brushed the beard with his fingers. “... You know, I name all the gray hairs. This is a particular quarterback right here. I’ve got Cam Newton’s in here somewhere. He’s still got me from earlier in the year.”

“Matt Patricia is way funnier than (Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick,” SI: Extra Mustard wrote above the video clip.

The clip had drawn 3,300 views by Thursday afternoon.