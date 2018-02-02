Luke Kuechly reveals how Panthers players react to Cam Newton’s crazy hats

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be asked to run on designed plays less often in 2017 – but that doesn’t mean he won’t run when the opportunity presents itself. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s wardrobe can often stir up some buzz. Here, Newton speaks to the media after the team’s win over San Diego in December (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly was asked by CBS Sports Radio this week how players on the team react to Cam Newton’s flamboyant wardrobe.

Kuechly admitted they’re as surprised as the rest of us by what Newton wears. This past season, his clothes included purple velvet shoes with ruffles and an old fashioned Fez that gave birth to countless memes.

“Yeah, a lot of it is the hats,” Kuechly told radio podcasters Boomer and Gio. “He’s got something every year and this year was the hats situation. It’s always different and you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

So how do the players react when they see him wearing the hats?

“Guys aren’t afraid to rib him on it, but he knows that going in and he wears them proudly,” Kuechly said.

As for Kuechly’s own approach to fashion: “Hey man, just wear what’s comfortable,” he said.

Kuechly was also asked if the current behind-the-scenes turmoil with the team has preyed on his mind. The team is currently in search of a new general manager and a new majority owner, leading to talk about the Panthers potentially relocating to another city.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t trying to figure out what was going on,” Kuechly said. “Obviously, we don’t know where the ownership is going to go...There’s not a lot I can do about it. I’m going to read as much as I can and try to be as informed as I can. But...I’m not going to control who is going to buy the team or who the GM is going to be.”