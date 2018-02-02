BLOG: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for mountains, First Alert Day issued for Sunday

Rain Pulls Out

A cold front that pushed through the region overnight is moving east now and taking its rain with it. Streets will be damp for the Friday morning commute, but ongoing rain chances are over. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties, where some light snow fell overnight. Wind chills for the High Country will likely dip below 0 degrees for several hours Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be fairly sunny, dry and chilly with highs in the 40s.

In between, clear skies will dominate Friday night and it will be quite cold with overnight lows falling down into the teens for most neighborhoods.

A bigger storm moves in for Sunday, and it's looking like the rain could mix with sleet and freezing rain for a time, especially at the onset northwest of Charlotte toward Interstate 40. With all of the above in mind, we've declared Sunday a First Alert Day. Most areas will likely pick up another solid inch of rain, exactly one week after last Sunday's soaker.

With Sunday's rain, we'll stay cold - in the 40s - before rebounding into the 50s with sunshine returning on Monday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

