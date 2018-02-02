Two tractor-trailers wreck on I-85, shuts down several lanes

A wreck involving two tractor-trailers has shut down several lanes on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-85 southbound near Exit 37 at Beatties Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a tractor-trailer struck the median and then reportedly hit another 18-wheeler. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m.

Three of the four lanes have been shut down, police say. The lanes are expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

Police say one of the tractor-trailers is a gas-tanker but was empty at the time of the wreck.

NC Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.