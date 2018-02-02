Driver crashes into west Charlotte Bojangles

No one was injured when a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver of a Ford Taurus crashed into a Bojangles restaurant located in the 3300 block of Wilkinson Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Police say the driver said he was traveling on Wilkinson Boulevard when another vehicle allegedly pulled out of the nearby Walmart shopping center and struck his car.

The driver said his vehicle was then reportedly pushed off the road and into the Bojangles building, police say.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle fled from the scene, resulting in a hit-and-run.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the Ford Taurus.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.