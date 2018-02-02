Schools issue closings, delays amid winter weather

Multiple schools in the mountain counties have issued closings or delays Friday due to the winter weather.

Ashe County Schools, Avery County Schools and Watauga County Schools will be closed for students Friday. It will be a required workday for 10-month employees who work for Ashe County Schools, officials said.

Officials with Avery County Schools and Watauga County Schools posted on social media saying Friday will be an optional teacher workday for staff.

WCS will be closed for students on Fri., Feb. 2. It is an Optional Teacher Workday. The Snow Day program at HP will open at 7:30 AM. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/AYTJSoeLmC — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) February 2, 2018

The snow day program at Watauga County Schools will open at 7:30 a.m.

Alleghany County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students Friday. Ashe County Schools initially issued a two-hour delay for students.

Mitchell County Schools also canceled school for students Friday.

You can find the full list of closings here.

