Police: Driver charged with DWI after knocking down power pole, traffic lights

A road in University City in northeast Charlotte was closed for several hours due to a crash that brought down power lines.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a single-vehicle wreck shut down University City Boulevard at East Mallard Creek Church Road in both directions for some time. The wreck occurred just before 2 a.m. Police say a driver struck a utility pole, knocking down power lines and traffic lights.

The driver was charged with driving while impaired, officers said. There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Three people were taken to the hospital by MEDIC with minor injuries. All are expected to be OK, police said.

Two inbound lanes on University City Boulevard have reopened. It is unclear when the outbound lanes will reopen.

Duke Energy crews and the Charlotte Department of Transportation were on scene assessing the damage.

