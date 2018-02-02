First Alert Day declared for Sunday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday across our entire region as rain, snow and this time, freezing rain will threaten parts of our area.

A storm system will organize over the Gulf Coast States on Saturday and bring copious amounts of moisture into the Carolinas on Sunday.

Because the time of arrival is expected to be Sunday morning, subfreezing air will likely be trapped in areas around the Greater Hickory area and points north of I-40 into the foothills and mountains.

As the precipitation moves over the region it will break out first as snow in the mountains and foothills with freezing rain closer to the I-40 zone possibly near Hickory.

See the accompanying images for an hour-by-hour breakdown. Areas in blue are snow, pink is freezing rain and green is rain.

This of course is subject to change between now and Sunday, but confidence is high enough at this point to issue these maps depicting our thinking.

As warm air continues to arrive and overtake the atmosphere, all ice and snow should change over to rain by midday, even in our northern counties.

The disruptive weather doesn’t end there as widespread rain will continue until very late afternoon.

Anyone with outdoor plans for Sunday should strongly consider moving to Saturday or postpone.

Don’t forget to download the WBTV Weather App to keep up with changing weather and custom forecasts from WBTV Meteorologists.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.