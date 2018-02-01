Man charged with murder in northwest Charlotte shooting

A man who was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Thursday night has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Rhyne Station Road. Police tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 p.m.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on Rhyne Station Rd. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 2, 2018

Police said they found 25-year-old Matthew Duke Gibbons in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

On Friday, CMPD said 28-year-old Willie Devon James Jr. has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting. James was found at the scene of the shooting, police say. He is also facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

There's no word on whether Gibbons and James knew each other. It is unclear what lead to the shooting.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.