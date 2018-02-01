Man injured after being shot inside hotel room in east Charlotte

A man was injured following a shooting inside a hotel room in east Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at the Intown Suites in the 7100 block of Albemarle Road.

The man was shot in his ankle. He was treated for minor injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say the suspected shooter was outside of the room, possibly in a vehicle.

Officers believe the man was specifically targeted because he was reportedly involved in a dispute with a known individual who is a subject of interest in this case.

Police have not released any names in this incident.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.