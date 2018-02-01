13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint, shot in northwest Charlotte

A 13-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people and shot in northwest Charlotte Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Forestbrook Drive, just off of Tuckaseegee Road near Billy Graham Parkway.

Officials said there were about four to five people who robbed the teen. One of the robbers shot the boy in the leg during the incident.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the boy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.

On Friday morning, police said 16-year-old Jabari Pugh has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

CMPD said a 15-year-old has also been charged in connection with this incident. Police say the teen's name will not be released due to his age. Police say the 15-year-old has been taken to a juvenile detention facility.

