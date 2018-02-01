Judge: Police video of ambush at CMPD headquarters will not be released

A judge in Mecklenburg County ruled Thursday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police video related to a fatal officer-involved shooting outside police headquarters would not be released.

The shooting happened on January 11 when officers outside CMPD headquarters in uptown Charlotte were ambushed by 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, a man wanted in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Brittany White, earlier in the day.

Officer Casey Shue was shot in the leg during the ambush. Police say several officers returned fire as Bennett fired multiple shots at them. He was shot and killed.

WBTV's Nick Ochsner filed the petition for the release of the police video the next day, January 12. In court on Thursday, Ochsner argued on his own behalf for the video's release.

“The release of this video is important for the public to see the heroic action of the CMPD officers and probation officers that night,” Ochsner said.

The Assistant District Attorney objected to the video being released before their office could conclude its investigation. Attorneys for CMPD and attorneys for the officers in the video did not object to its release.

However, Judge Nathaniel Poovey ruled the video would not be released.

“The judge’s ruling today is a reminder that the law passed by the General Assembly in 2016 makes it harder for the public to access video maintained by police agencies," Ochsner said after the ruling. "There is no standard for release under the law. If lawmakers want the public to ever see important video like this, the law must be changed.”

