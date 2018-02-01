Portion of Carowinds Boulevard to be dedicated to Detective Mike Doty

Friday morning a portion of Carowinds Boulevard will be dedicated to a York County Sheriff’s Office detective who was killed in the line of duty less than a month ago.

Lawmakers in South Carolina rushed to get the bill passed before Detective Mike Doty’s birthday. They were successful, introducing the bill and passing it unanimously through both houses within a week.

“An issue like this is bipartisan,” Speaker of the House Tommy Pope said. “At the end of the day law enforcement serves all of us, so it was really simple.”

This is not the first time a highway in York County has been dedicated to a slain officer. A portion of Dave Lyle Boulevard was dedicated to the last officer who was killed on the job, Deputy Brent McCants.

McCants was murdered in 1992 while making a traffic stop along Dave Lyle Boulevard. His mother, Myra McCants, still lives in Lancaster today.

She told WBTV while it will never fill the void, it is a comfort knowing her son will never be forgotten.

“It isn’t named after a rich banker or some rich developer,” McCants said. “It's named after the heroes in blue.”

When McCants learned about Detective Doty, she says her heart was breaking for the Doty family and all that they will endure.

“I pray that they get fast justice, but I’m sorry until laws change there’s none for anybody,” McCants said.

Her son’s killer was sentenced to death in 1995. He is still awaiting execution.

