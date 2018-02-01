Woman duct taped, zip-tied after running through plane landing in Charlotte

A woman is facing charges after she is accused of biting, attacking flight attendants as a plane was landing in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to federal documents, Charlene Harriott was onboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas/Fort Worth to Charlotte Wednesday morning. When the plane began to land, Harriott reportedly got out of her seat near the back of the plane and ran towards the front of the plane.

Flight attendants yelled for Harriott to sit down, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, but she refused.

That's when the flight attendants left their flight seats and chased after Harriot as she reportedly ran towards the plane's cockpit. They were able to restrain her in the first class section, according to the complaint, with duct tape and zip-ties around her wrists and ankles.

Harriott reportedly became more aggressive and bit one flight attendant, which caused bleeding. Another flight attendant was reportedly hit on the arm and a third was kicked in the leg and abdomen. All three were treated at the American Airlines onsite medical clinic.

A spokesperson says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called about the disruptive passenger and asked to meet the plane on arrival. Officers boarded the plane after landing and escorted her off the flight.

She's being held by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office on three counts of assault and battery.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.