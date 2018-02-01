Panthers sale may be behind-the-scenes Super Bowl story

While Sunday's Super Bowl is being played 1,165 miles away from Bank of America Stadium, the fate and fortune of the Carolina Panthers is one of the big off-field stories in Minneapolis considering the fact that the team is officially on the sales block.

Beyond the daily Super Bowl hype, behind the scenes conversations and backroom discussions may have a voice and vote with team owners ultimately approving the sale of the Carolina Panthers.

Already, there's speculation over local businessman Felix Sabates bid that his group may be putting a site on Carowinds Boulevard in play.

We checked in with the office of economic development in York County.

"As we are not aware of any interest by the Carolina Panthers in development of a new NFL stadium in South Carolina," The office's director David Swenson said in a statement.

On Wednesday, league commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his commitment in not uprooting the team.

"Carolina is a great market," Goodell told reporters."It's a market we would like to stay in."

Sale of the Panthers could very well be on the fast track at the end of this weekends Super Bowl gathering in Minneapolis.

Here's a couple of key dates to keep in mind.

By the end of March, league owners will have meetings in Orlando and the sale could very well be wrapped up by the time owners get together for their spring meeting in Atlanta.

