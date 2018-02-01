CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Tickets Go On Sale Saturday, Feb. 17th

Single-Game Tickets Set to Go On Sale on Saturday, February 17th

Tickets for March 26th White Sox Exhibition Game & All Six Games in Collegiate Baseball Series Will Also Be Available

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Single-game tickets for the 2018 season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17th. Two hours later (12:00 p.m. noon), single-game tickets will go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone (704-274-8282). Prices for single-game tickets once again start as low as $8 for Standing Room Only, which gives fans access all around the concourse and seating in the grass berm area.



Additionally on February 17th, tickets for all six games in the 2018 Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Baseball Series, as well as the Chicago White Sox Exhibition Game, will also go on sale to the general public. The White Sox are set to visit BB&T Ballpark on Monday, March 26th at 6:05 p.m. to face the Knights and commemorate 20 seasons as the club’s Triple-A Affiliate.



Pricing for all Charlotte Knights games at BB&T Ballpark in 2018 are as follows:

Charlotte Knights

Single-Game Pricing



Field Box Seats Day of Game/Advanced $ 21 / $19 Right Field Home Run Seats $ 16 / $14 Left Field Power Alley Seats $ 14 / $12 Carolinas HealthCare System HR Porch $ 13 / $11 Standing Room Only $ 10 / $8

White Sox Exhibition & July 4th Game



Field Box Seats Day of Game/Advanced $ 25 Right Field Home Run Seats $ 20 Left Field Power Alley Seats $ 16 Carolinas HealthCare System HR Porch $ 14 Standing Room Only $ 12



Last week, the Knights announced plans to move all 7:05 p.m. home game times to 7:04 p.m. In a social media announcement on January 25th, Rob Egan, Charlotte Knights General Manager, stated, “As the Knights continue to salute our history and strengthen our bond with the Charlotte region, we thought starting the majority of our home games just one minute earlier at 7:04 would resonate with our fans living in and around ‘the 704’.”



Throughout the year, the Knights offer all fans the chance to save $2 on each ticket by purchasing their tickets in advance. Active Military members (with valid identification), children under 12 years old, and seniors 55 and older, will receive $2 off any available ticket on day of game purchases. This discount is only available in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office.



Season memberships, as well as partial season plans for the 2018 season at BB&T Ballpark, are on sale now. For more information, please visit www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Knights Ticket Office by phone at 704-274-8282. A promotional calendar will be released over the course of the next two weeks.





