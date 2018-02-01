Ketner School of Business at Catawba College earns accreditation

From Catawba College: Catawba College has learned that its business programs are now accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs or the ACBSP (www.acbsp.org).

Catawba President Brien Lewis shared the good news on campus after receiving a letter of confirmation from the ACBSP.

The Ketner School of Business has spent the past several years working to meet the six standards required for its programs to be accredited by the ACBSP. The accreditation of the programs below is for a 10-year period, until 2027, at which time, Catawba must submit materials for a reaffirmation of accreditation for its programs by ACBSP.

Established in 1988, ACBSP is the only organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the undergraduate and graduate business programs offered through the School of Business at Catawba College meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether or not the business programs offers a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

“This is great news!” said Eric Hake, Interim Dean of the Ketner School of Business. “I am very pleased with this recognition we have received from ACBSP Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners for our hard work. Thanks go to all the faculty, staff, and administrators involved in the process of preparing and documenting the performance of our programs in the Ketner School of Business. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues as we use the ACBSP standards and reporting procedures to document, develop, and systematically improve the experience of the students, faculty, and stakeholders of the Ketner School of Business.”

The following business programs at Catawba College are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs:

Business Programs in Business School, Department of Business and Economics:

B.S. Business Administration with concentrations in Accounting, General Management, Marketing, International Business, Entrepreneurship (first year), Economics, Information Systems, Communication, B.A. Accounting, B.A. Economics and Finance,

Business Programs in School of Evening and Graduate Studies (SEGS):

B.B.A. with concentrations in Business Management, Information Systems, and Professional Accounting

The following business programs are regionally accredited but have been excluded from ACBSP accreditation due to being an interdisciplinary program or outside of the business unit:

B.A. Communication (in Business Unit, Department of Communication)

B.A. Integrated Marketing Communication (interdisciplinary program with Department of Communication, second year of program)

B.S. in Mathematical Finance and B.S. in Computer Science (Department of Mathematics)

B.S. Sustainable Business & Community Development

B.A. Music, Music Business Concentration

B.S. Sport Management

“Catawba College has shown their commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale, who will present the Certificate of Accreditation at ACBSP Conference 2018 in Kansas City, Mo., on June 10. “This accreditation is evidence that Catawba College is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students.”

