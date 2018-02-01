Shoppers in Charlotte can soon have their Target orders delivered to their doors

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - Starting next week, you can have your Target orders delivered to your doorstep in Charlotte.

The startup Shipt, which Target acquired in December, will begin same-day delivery service to Charlotte-area customers starting next Thursday, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Shipt is launching in a number of other southeastern markets next week as well, including Asheville, the Triad, Raleigh, Wilmington, Nashville, Tenn., and Atlanta. It will deliver groceries, home goods, electronics and an array of other Target products.

To celebrate its expansion, Shipt is offering to those who sign up before next Thursday an annual membership of $49 (a discount from the usual $99.)

“Our partnership with Target will now allow for customers across the country to enjoy the benefits of shopping Target’s wide assortment with the personal touch of home delivery offered by Shipt,” said Bill Smith, Shipt’s CEO, in the statement.

Shipt said it will be hiring more than 4,000 workers to act as shoppers and deliverers throughout the Southeast to prepare for its expansion. Those interested can apply here: https://www.shipt.com/be-a-shopper/?.

Started in 2014, Shipt launched in Charlotte last year, first with delivery from Harris Teeter and Publix. The company also delivers from Lidl.