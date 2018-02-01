NBA reveals logo for 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - The NBA has revealed the logo for the 2019 All-Star Game, which will be one of the biggest sporting events ever to come to Charlotte.

The logo has a similar look to the one of the 2018 All-Star weekend that will take place in Los Angeles, but features the Charlotte Hornets’ teal and purple colors, as well as a crown to symbolize the Queen City.

The three-day All-Star event will be held Feb. 15-17 in 2019, ending with that Sunday night’s All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center.

The weekend caps off the 30th anniversary of the founding of the NBA team in Charlotte, and the All-Star Game itself falls on the 56th birthday of Hornets owner Michael Jordan. Incidentally, Jordan was the leading scorer of the All-Star Game in 1991, the only other time Charlotte has hosted the event.

The All-Star weekend in Charlotte, however, was originally supposed to take place in 2017. The NBA moved the event to New Orleans because of North Carolina’s House Bill 2, the now-repealed, controversial LGBT bill.

The NBA opted to bring the game back to North Carolina after nearly a year of heavy lifting by Charlotte business leaders to broker a deal on the measure.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority estimates that the All-Star Game could have a total economic impact of $100 million on the Charlotte region.