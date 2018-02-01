Chesterfield Co. teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A Chesterfield County teacher is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, the Chesterfield County Sheriff said Thursday.

The teacher, who taught at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, is no longer employed with the district following the alleged incident, school officials say.

"We are currently investigating an inappropriate relationship," Sheriff Jay Brooks said. The relationship reportedly happened over a period of time.

JUST IN: A male teacher at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School is being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a student. The school district tells me he is no longer employed there. No charges have been filed, the victim is okay. — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) February 1, 2018

Brooks says deputies received a call from the school district office about the case.

Interviews are being conducted through Monday.

Brooks says no one has been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

