Chesterfield Co. teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A Chesterfield County teacher is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, the Chesterfield County Sheriff said Thursday.

The teacher, who taught at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, is no longer employed with the district following the alleged incident, school officials say. 

"We are currently investigating an inappropriate relationship," Sheriff Jay Brooks said. The relationship reportedly happened over a period of time.

Brooks says deputies received a call from the school district office about the case.

Interviews are being conducted through Monday.

Brooks says no one has been charged.

The investigation is ongoing. 

