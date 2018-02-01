Gift cards for cancer patients stolen from Fayetteville cancer center, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating the theft of gift cards from the Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, police said.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22 and the stolen gift cards were intended on being used for a fundraiser for cancer patients at the center, police said.

Detectives were able to get a surveillance photo of two persons of interest in the thefts. Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the two seen in the photo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the persons of interest or the theft investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Hudson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1058 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.