Fire erupts at Old Courthouse Theatre in Concord

No one was injured in a fire at a performance venue in Cabarrus County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the blaze started at the Old Courthouse Theatre on Spring Street NW in Concord around 11 a.m. Firefighters saw smoke showing from a window on the second floor of the building.

Crews said no one was inside the building at the time of the blaze. Sixteen firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, crews said.

Smoke caused damage in several rooms, firefighters said.

There's no word on what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.