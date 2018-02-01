That viral ‘sassy’ cheerleader meme? The moment was captured in Charlotte.

The teenager at the heart of a clip of a cheerleader making a ‘sassy’ stare-down is from North Carolina. (Screenshot of Tweet)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith/The Charlotte Observer) - For weeks, a clip of a cheerleader has made the rounds on social media as one of the year’s earliest memes.

It features a 13-year-old girl moments before her cheer team’s performance, as she appears to give the crowd an intimidating stare-down.

The look quickly became a popular meme, or a “mood,” as many on Twitter have called it.

Turns out, she’s from North Carolina, and the moment was captured in Charlotte.

It happened when she was at the Spirit of Hope National Championship, a national competition that was held at the Charlotte Convention Center the weekend of Jan. 13.

Ryan Cummings, the cheerleader, told BuzzFeed it’s weird to see her facial expression go viral. She was just focused on the competition.

“When I made that face, I was just thinking, I really want my team to kill it,” she told BuzzFeed.

The look, which many on Twitter have callled “sassy” has inspired several reactionary jokes.

One user joked its the look professors give when students want to enjoy their paychecks, but realize how expensive textbooks cost. Several other people have quipped that’s how they’d stare after a customer asks to speak with a manager, and the manager sides with the employee.

My favorite meme so far is the sassy cheerleader — Melanie Powell (@BangBang_PaPOW) January 23, 2018

How my professors look at me when I think I'm about to enjoy my paycheck but they know how much their required textbooks cost https://t.co/E3ibrUaow7 — kelsi mahfouz (@kelsjmahfouz) January 21, 2018