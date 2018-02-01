Kannapolis based Formula One team picks up new sponsor as it prepares for new season

Menswear brand JACK & JONES will be seen on Haas F1 Team personnel and its race cars during the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship as part of a new partnership with the only American team in Formula One.

Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula One team since 1986.

Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing.

According to a press release, JACK & JONES lifestyle apparel will be provided to Haas F1 Team members. At the track, the iconic JACK & JONES brand will be seen on the back of the rear wing of Haas F1 Team’s race cars and on the firesuits of drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

The partnership highlights JACK & JONES’ signature denim line which anchored the company’s founding 27 years ago.

“At JACK & JONES, we’re as dedicated to denim as a Formula One driver is to their racing, and that’s why our new partnership with Haas F1 Team makes so much sense for our brand,” said Henning Nielsen, head of e-commerce and marketing, JACK & JONES. “Just as Haas F1 Team pushes its cars, drivers and crewmen to extract maximum performance, we do the same with our denim to ensure quality and comfort.”

“We’re very proud to announce our new partnership with JACK & JONES. It’s a brand built on hard work and attention to detail that has grown very quickly and delivers a quality product,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “While we are still relatively new in Formula One, our objectives and work ethic are very similar to JACK & JONES. The recognition JACK & JONES has in its marketplace is what we strive for in Formula One.”

JACK & JONES is one of the biggest men’s fashion retailers in Europe with more than a thousand stores in 38 countries.

The company does not operate any retail stores in the US, but does sell its clothing products online.

