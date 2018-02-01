Suspected shooter of York County deputy is still in the hospital. So who is footing the bill?

The accused gunman in the York County shooting of four officers in January is still in the hospital.

Christian Thomas McCall was taken to Carolinas Medical Center following the standoff on Jan. 16 where three York County Sheriff’s deputies and one York County police officer were shot. Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed in the stand-off, the three others have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

McCall was shot by officers, ending the hours-long stand-off that started as a domestic violence call to the 3000 block of Farrier Lane.

It has been over two weeks since the shooting happened, but McCall is still being treated at CMC Main. WBTV has called to get an update on his condition, which has fluctuated from ‘Good’ to ‘Fair’ condition over the last week.

When an inmate requires healthcare, the detention center is generally responsible for paying for the inmate’s healthcare. Since McCall has been in the hospital for well over two weeks, we wondered if the taxpayers were expected to foot the bill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, McCall’s injuries were from a preexisting condition, they were only triggered in the standoff with officers on Jan. 16. Since his injuries were from a pre-existing condition, deputies say McCall is responsible for 100 percent of the medical costs.

Deputies say the situation would be the same if for example, a female was arrested when she was 9 months pregnant. The York County Detention Center would not be responsible for paying for her labor and delivery costs, since she was pregnant before her arrest.

McCall has yet to formally charged for the murder and three counts of attempted-murder. SLED is continuing its investigation and a spokesperson tells WBTV the appropriate steps will be taken when McCall is released from the hospital.

