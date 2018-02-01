Portion of I-85 in China Grove set to close for bridge construct - | WBTV Charlotte

Portion of I-85 in China Grove set to close for bridge construction

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of Interstate 85 in Rowan County will be shut down for nearly a week due to construction of a bridge. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of I-85 between Lane Street and Exit 68 in China Grove will be closed for nearly a week due to construction on the Pine Ridge Road Bridge as part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project. 

NCDOT officials say I-85 northbound will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. on Tuesday until Thursday morning. According to NCDOT, I-85 southbound will then be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. starting on Friday, Feb. 9 until Saturday, Feb. 10. 

Law enforcement officers will be at the closure to help detour traffic, officials said. 

The project involves replacing and rebuilding bridges over I-85 to "meet current design requirements and increase the clearance height of the structures for larger vehicles traveling along the highway," NCDOT officials said. 

NCDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz released this statement:

“The contractor is building a more efficient bridge to accommodate modern-day traffic volumes."

Officials said the NCDOT will add four travel lanes to a stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties "to improve traffic flow."  The project is expected be completed by December 2019. 

If you have any information, you can contact Seitz at 704-630-3220.

