Portion of I-85 in China Grove set to close for bridge construction

A portion of Interstate 85 in Rowan County will be shut down for nearly a week due to construction of a bridge.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of I-85 between Lane Street and Exit 68 in China Grove will be closed for nearly a week due to construction on the Pine Ridge Road Bridge as part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project.

NCDOT officials say I-85 northbound will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. on Tuesday until Thursday morning. According to NCDOT, I-85 southbound will then be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. starting on Friday, Feb. 9 until Saturday, Feb. 10.

Law enforcement officers will be at the closure to help detour traffic, officials said.

The project involves replacing and rebuilding bridges over I-85 to "meet current design requirements and increase the clearance height of the structures for larger vehicles traveling along the highway," NCDOT officials said.

NCDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz released this statement:

“The contractor is building a more efficient bridge to accommodate modern-day traffic volumes."

Officials said the NCDOT will add four travel lanes to a stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties "to improve traffic flow." The project is expected be completed by December 2019.

If you have any information, you can contact Seitz at 704-630-3220.

