Police: Man gives Rock Hill pharmacist note with list of wanted drugs, says he has a gun

A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a York County pharmacy Wednesday night.

According to Rock Hill police, the incident happened at a Walgreens on Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill just before 10 p.m. A woman who worked at the pharmacy told police that a man had passed her a note stating that he had a gun with a list of drugs he wanted.

The man then allegedly told the pharmacist to get him the drugs while he allegedly held his hand under his sweatshirt as if he had a gun, police said. The employee reportedly gave the man a bottle of Oxycodone and two boxes of Suboxone, officers said.

Police say the robber then told the woman he needed more, but she told him they were out of the drugs that he wanted. The robber then told the woman to give him the note back and he fled from the scene, officers said.

The man was caught on video leaving the store heading towards Cherry Road, police say.

The robber is described as a white man who is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1. The man has light brown hair and may be in his 30s, police say.

The victim told police the man may have facial hair. The woman told police the man was wearing a black beanie, a red hoodie and jeans during the incident.

