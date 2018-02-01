Another charge filed in rash of pharmacy robberies

Ricky Shackleford, 56, is now facing another charge related to the robbery of a CVS drug store in Salisbury.

Shackleford is now charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of probation violation, and three counts of trafficking heroin or opium.

Bond is set at a combined total of $260,000.

Shackleford and his step-son, Halston Lee Clark, were arrested on Friday by Salisbury and China Grove Police for a rash of pharmacy robberies, primarily at Rite-Aid locations.

Clark is being held under a bond of $300,000.

