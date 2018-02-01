'Scouting for Food' coming on Saturday

If you've recently received one of those Food Lion grocery bags with the 'Scouting For Food' logo, now is the time to make sure that bag is filled for pick up on Saturday.

This week scouts have been across the county picking up donations from various community organizations. The annual food drive has been in place for more than thirty years.

On Friday scouts will be picking up donations from North Hills Christian School and delivering them to Rowan Helping Ministries, then on Saturday scouts will be at Food Lion #1 on Mahaley Avenue to pick up a truckload of food, then making deliveries to Rowan Helping Ministries.

Residents who received bags at home should fill the bags with canned food or other non-perishables before the Scouts return Feb. 3.

All food collected is then donated to one of four area food pantries: Rowan Helping Ministries, Salvation Army, Main Street Family Mission and South River United Methodist Church.

Last year, troops collected an estimated 15,000 pounds of food, according to Ann Barber, the Sapona District project chairwoman.

Residents who would like more information should contact Barber at annbarber739@gmail.com. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made out to Rowan Helping Ministries and will be delivered to the organization as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.