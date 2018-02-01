Suspect in Family Dollar robbery arrested in Forsyth County

The Lexington man wanted for skipping out on his bill at Waffle House and then robbing the Family Dollar on East Innes Street in Salisbury on Tuesday has been caught, according to police.

Richard Macon Dunn, 32, was arrested overnight in Forsyth County, charged with driving while impaired and fleeing to elude arrest. He has also been served warrants from other cases, and more could be on the way, according to investigators.

Police say Dunn robbed the Family Dollar at 410 East Innes St. with a knife and demanded money Tuesday afternoon.

