Panthers' Luke Kuechly serves lunch to homeless in Minneapolis

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly gowned a hair net and gloves while serving lunch at a soup kitchen in Minneapolis.

While visiting Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, Kuechly teamed up with Campbell's for their Chunky Soup Event to serve lunch to those struggling with homelessness.

According to a company spokesperson, the NFL player also announced that Campbell's donated a quarter of million bowls of soup to the House of Charity organization.

