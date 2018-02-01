BLOG: Rain likely overnight, snow possible for mountain counties

Dry & Milder Thursday

Rain Returns Tonight

Weekend Concerns

Sunshine Thursday morning will give way to more clouds during the afternoon hours but we'll jump into the milder upper 50s, before showers approach from the west during the evening. The better rain chance comes during the overnight hours before ending Friday morning. And while rain is forecast for Charlotte and the Piedmont, there will likely be a bit more snow in the mountains again with light accumulations - an inch or two in general - expected there.

The rest of Friday and Saturday will be fairly sunny, dry and chilly with highs in the 40s.

A bigger storm moves in for Sunday, and it's looking like the rain could mix with sleet and freezing rain for a time, especially at the onset northwest of Charlotte toward Interstate 40. With all of the above in mind, we've declared Sunday a First Alert Day. Most areas will likely pick up another solid inch of rain, exactly one week after last Sunday's soaker.

With Sunday's rain, we'll stay cold - in the 40s - before rebounding into the 50s with sunshine returning on Monday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

