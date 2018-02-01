Driver killed after striking back of log truck in Chester County

A person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck involving a log truck in Chester County Wednesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on SC 9 near Oakley Hall School Road around 10:35 p.m. Highway Patrol said said the driver of a 2006 Toyota Highlander was heading west on the road and struck the rear of a log truck.

The log truck was empty at the time of the wreck, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was killed on scene. The victim was not wearing a seat belt, according to Highway Patrol.

The victim's name has not been released.

It is unclear whether speeding or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

