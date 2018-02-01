Couple, dog killed in southeast Charlotte house fire

A man and a woman were killed in a house fire in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a two-alarm fire occurred at a home in the 8300 block of Wingfield Lane around 1 a.m. Crews said it took over 50 firefighters to battle the blaze.

Firefighters said they were able to control the fire within 40 minutes. Crews had initially said the fire happened at a home on Mission Hills Road.

One person died on scene and another died at the hospital, firefighters said. Family members identified the victims as Dennis Swafford and Susan Swafford. Their dog Sandy was also killed in the fire.

“At least they went together. They were together for so long. At least they went together," said Janet Hatchcock, the sister of Dennis Swafford. “That is not anyway someone should go at all.”

Family members say the fire started in the kitchen. The victim's had lived in the home for over 25 years, family members said.

“He had a good sense of humor. Loved to fish,” said Carl Swafford, Dennis Swafford's older brother. “I love you, that was my baby brother.”

The family says the couple had been married for decades and often kept to themselves.

“They were not people that liked attention. They gave you everything they could. They were just 'stay at home,' simple,” said Cindy Swafford, the sister-in-law.

The home was gated off while the investigation continues. The family says Dennis had demetia and never made it out of the house. They say Susan tried to save the dog, Sandy, but died after she was pulled from a window.

“I will miss their personality, the people they were, the fun times that we had,” said Hatchcock.

Family members started a GoFundMe in support of funding for Dennis and Susan's funeral.

There's no word on what may have started the blaze.

