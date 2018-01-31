Forever Family: Least of These- Carolina

In this week’s Forever Family feature on WBTV News Primetime Tuesday at 7 p.m., we took a brief detour from featuring a particular child to call attention to an incredible organization right here in Gaston County which serves the Greater Charlotte area and all the surrounding counties.

They are known as “Least Of These – Carolinas”.

Susanna Kavanaugh is the Director and she, along with her volunteer angels are doing incredible things. I’ve been involved with helping foster children find safe, loving forever families for the past half year now, but I had not really stopped to think about what happens to a child during those critical minutes and hours when they are pulled from an unsafe home and transferred to a foster home. Oh sure, I guess I could picture a car taking them from point A to point B, but I didn’t stop to consider the utter fear and trauma these children are experiencing. Well that’s where Least of These – Carolinas comes in.

Please give this a look and if you’re interested in learning more, here is their web site: https://lotcarolinas.com/

Finally, if you think you, or someone you know, might be interested in adoption, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

