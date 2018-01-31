Silver Alert issued for missing woman possibly headed to Charlotte

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman Wednesday night who may possibly be heading to Charlotte from Mount Airy.

According to the Surry County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Andrea Michele McMullen went missing and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

McMullen is a black female with short black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Apex Lane in Mounty Airy, NC, wearing blue felt sweat pants and a burgundy sweatshirt.

Law enforcement said that she is possibly heading to Charlotte. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for McMullen.

Anyone with information about McMullen should call the Surry County Sheriffs Office at 336-374-3000.

