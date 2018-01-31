Bounce Scholar of the Week: Aaron Kevin Terry, II

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only in the classroom but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m.

The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Aaron Kevin Terry II, a 7th grader at Ranson IB Middle School.

Aaron was born in Providence, RI to Aaron and Nicole Terry. He says his parents are his greatest inspiration because they are such hard workers. They are dedicated to family, friends, and community. Aaron says his parents work nonstop to inspire and support him and his sister to reach their best potential.

Aaron is a member of Adelante. It’s a student advisory group focused on students discovering their own voice within a Global Community.

His favorite subject is social studies because he’s interested in what occurred in the past and how historic events have shaped our present.

When Aaron grows up, he wants to be a professional chef or video editor. He says he believes he can be creative, especially as a chef since his father inspired him with his culinary skills. He hopes to attend Johnson & Wales either in Charlotte, NC or Providence, RI to gain experience in the culinary arts.

Aaron enjoys reading R.L. Stein or the Goosebump Series books. He into horror and suspense books. Aaron also likes to play football, basketball and make videos for Youtube. He also likes to prepare food for family and friends.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.