Charlotte neighbors report yard covered in trash for nearly a month

Neighbors are witnessing what they describe as a frustrating sight at a northwest Charlotte neighborhood.

A home on the corner of Northwoods Forest Drive and Lawing School Road has a front lawn so covered in trash that it's spilling onto the street.

“It looks like the whole house [is on the lawn],” the neighbor next door says.

She is able to laugh at the situation but admits she is tired of looking at it.

“Every trash day comes on Thursday and I figure it’s going to be gone, and when it’s still there I’m like, what?” she says.

The city says the house was foreclosed on and the family was evicted. With move-out day came the heap of trash, with no recorded call, they say, to 311.

“It’s been there going on a month now,” another neighbor, Mark Gibbs, says.

Rain, even snow has fallen since the scraps hit the street. The city told WBTV a pickup date was set for the January 20, but was pushed back because of that snow.

“The longer it stays there the more of a potential hazard it’s going to be,” Gibbs worries.

Neighbors say they have called, and they are still calling for the trash to be removed.

“You’re going to start to have animals, possibly rats, rodents, whatever,” Gibbs says.

One of the neighbors who called this in was told the pile would be picked up February 8th. When WBTV called Wednesday, they told our reporter they are now going to get someone out there on Thursday.

