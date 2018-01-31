Man identified in fatal Huntersville shooting, second man charged

One person has been identified in a fatal shooting in Huntersville Monday night.

Jaylin Deontaye Griffith was pronounced deceased at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Landings Drive at 8:26 p.m. Officials say police were originally responding to a breaking and entering call.

Kevin William Stevenson was found at the scene and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained while attempting to flee the scene on foot, police say.

Upon being released, Stevenson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon (gun), possession of a firearm by felon, conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is on going. Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-464-5400.

