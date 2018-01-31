Police searching for two accused of breaking into Lincoln Co. Sprint store

Lincoln County deputies are searching for two people accused of breaking into a Sprint store in Denver Tuesday morning.

According to officials, surveillance camera caught the two throwing a rock through a window in the store to gain entry. The alarm was activated before the two fled the scene.

Nothing appeared to be stolen, however deputies say the total damage of the window is $500.

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to contact police at 704-732-9050.

