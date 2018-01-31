Man gets 7 years in prison for heroin, cocaine charges in Catawba Co.

A Catawba County man was sentenced to seven years in prison for multiple drug charges Wednesday.

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, Anthony Roberson, 51, of Newton, will spend nearly six years in prison after being convicted of trafficking heroin and cocaine.

The superior court judge imposed a mandatory active sentence of 70-93 months that Roberson will serve in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Roberson also will have to pay a mandatory $50,000 fine.

In March 2017, officers from Newton Police Department responded to several complaints of drug activity at a Newton apartment complex and observed multiple people coming and going from an apartment without using keys.

An informant was used to make drug purchases from the residence, and additional information indicated that Roberson was storing more narcotics in another apartment.

Inside the apartments, investigators found 29 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four “gray death” capsules, digital scales, plastic bags and additional empty capsules.

Roberson reportedly gave a written confession that all of the items found were his.

