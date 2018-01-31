Gas leak causes partial closure of E. WT Harris Blvd - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas leak causes partial closure of E. WT Harris Blvd

(Devin Futrelle | WBTV) (Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Part of East WT Harris Boulevard in Charlotte will be closed for a period of time Wednesday due to a gas leak.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, East WT Harris Boulevard between Robinson Church Road and Susan Drive is closed in both directions.

Officials say a third party cut into the gas line.

There is no time frame available for the road to be reopened.

CMPD advises drivers to use Sharon Amity Road as an alternate route while the road is closed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly