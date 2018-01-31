Major bridge set to shut down for repairs at Burke/Caldwell line

Castle Bridge that crosses Lake Rhodhiss at the Burke County line with Caldwell County is set to be closed starting this summer for major repairs.

The steel beams that hold the road surface need to be replaced along with the decking and rails. The project could take as long as two years, said officials in Rutherford College.

Town Manager Kenneth Geathers, Jr. says the shutdown could hurt the Burke County town.

The bridge funnels traffic through the heart of the town. Across the lake in Caldwell County, businesses along Connelly Springs road on the north side of the bridge expect issues as well.

Some merchants said a shutdown of the bridge could take 40 to 50 percent of their business away. Detours would take drivers miles away.

The bridge was built in 1961, replacing another bridge. Some beams underneath the Castle Bridge appeared to be rusting and peeling on Wednesday.

DOT officials will meet with the Town Council of Rutherford College on Monday evening to discuss the timetable of the bridge repairs and to answer questions from town leaders.

