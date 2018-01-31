Portion of Carowinds Blvd to be named in honor of fallen York Co deputy Mike Doty

A portion of Carowinds Boulevard in South Carolina will be named in honor of fallen York County deputy Detective Mike Doty.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope confirmed the House read over the resolution on Wednesday and approved the bill. He said it was being sent back to the Senate and should be finalized before Friday.

According to the bill, the portion of Carowinds Boulevard from the NC/SC state line to the intersection with I-77 in York County will be designated as "Detective Mike Doty Memorial Highway."

The bill states, in part, "it would be fitting and proper to pay tribute to the life, service, and courageous sacrifice of this son of South Carolina by naming a road in York County in his honor."

Detective Doty was among four officers ambushed and shot after responding to a domestic call at a home in York on Tuesday, January 16.

Detective Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006. He was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office, a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an Associate Advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

Representative Bruce Bryant said he hired Detective Doty and his twin brother, Chris Doty, at the department. Chris still works there now.

“On the SWAT team he gave his job 100 percent, over 100 percent,” Rep. Bryant said. “There would be times that I’d walk out in the hall and here’s Mike Doty there even hours that he should be at home, he was there working on things.”

Pope said a special ceremony was being planned for Friday at 11 a.m.

