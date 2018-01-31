Serious crash shuts down part of I-77 SB in Davidson - | WBTV Charlotte

Serious crash shuts down part of I-77 SB in Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC (WBTV) -

A serious crash shut down part of Interstate 77 in Davidson Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on I-77 southbound at mile marker 30, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Crews expect to have the area reopened by 5 p.m.

