Pair being sought in armed Albemarle store robbery

Two people are being sought in a Tuesday armed robbery at an Albemarle store.

Police say two robbers went into the Corner Supermarket in the 1100 block of W. Main Street and demanded money at gunpoint. It happened around 7:05 p.m.

The first robber is described as being around 5'7" and was last seen wearing a black and white bandana and a gray hoodie. Police say the second robber is around 5'8" and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black bomber-style jacket.

The robbers reportedly ran off behind the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500. Callers can also leave a tip at 704-984-9511.

